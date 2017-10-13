Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,986 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 422.4% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 105,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,471 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,774,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $498,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 21,554 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,098.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.07 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.64.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 50.52 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

