Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$16.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.30.

Get Air Canada alerts:

WARNING: “Air Canada (AC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/air-canada-ac-given-new-c33-00-price-target-at-national-bank-financial.html.

In related news, insider Lucie Guillemette sold 1,941 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.18, for a total transaction of C$44,992.38. Also, insider Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 2,021 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$43,451.50. Insiders have sold 1,001,939 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,620 in the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.