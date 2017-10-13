AHL Partners LLP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

AHL Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $121,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $96,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,828.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,669 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 141.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.48. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

