AHL Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

AHL Partners LLP decreased its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air Corporation were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,011,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,695,000 after purchasing an additional 403,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,373,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,853,000 after purchasing an additional 333,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,917,000 after purchasing an additional 834,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 199.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,592,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 245.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,191,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of Sealed Air Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE) opened at 44.14 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sealed Air Corporation had a return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 target price on Sealed Air Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

