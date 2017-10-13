AHL Partners LLP Invests $1.97 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)

AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $482,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CSGP) opened at 287.24 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.21 and a 1-year high of $291.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average is $259.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. CoStar Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

