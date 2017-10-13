AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE AGCO) opened at 74.65 on Tuesday. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.86.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO Corporation news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $49,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,921,390. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 48,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

