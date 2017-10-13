Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s efforts on developing two late-stage candidates – Rhopressa and Roclatan – are encouraging. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Aerie depends heavily on a potential approval of Rhopressa. The company resubmitted new drug application (NDA) for lead candidate Rhopressa in Feb 2017. The FDA determined that the application is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review and set the PDUFA goal date for the completion of review as Feb 28, 2018. A further delay will impact the growth prospects. A meeting of the Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA has been scheduled for October 13 to review the NDA. A potential approval of Rhopressa in early 2018 and successful commercialization will significantly boost the company’s growth prospects in the global ophthalmic market. Aerie’s shares performed worse than the industry in the last three months.”

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) remained flat at $62.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,123,287 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company’s market cap is $2.29 billion. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,711.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.