Aegis Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Aegis reissued their hold rating on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) in a report released on Tuesday. Aegis currently has a $125.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Scotiabank lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE NSC) traded down 0.84% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 298,643 shares. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

