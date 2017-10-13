Advisory Research Inc. Holds Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15,728.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Global Payments by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 84.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $54,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,831 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

