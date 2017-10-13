Advisory Research Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,609,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,031,009,000 after purchasing an additional 185,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,988,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $709,428,000 after purchasing an additional 651,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633,723 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $677,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,802 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 132.4% in the second quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 6,532,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $580,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,409,000 after purchasing an additional 229,276 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $387,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ FANG) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,578 shares. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

