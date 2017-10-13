Advisor Group Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,203,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,334,000 after purchasing an additional 552,567 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 816,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/advisor-group-inc-has-327000-holdings-in-carlisle-companies-incorporated-csl.html.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $589,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE CSL) opened at 99.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $116.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. FBR & Co set a $125.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.