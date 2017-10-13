Advisor Group Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $3,565,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ PLAY) opened at 46.34 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

