Advisor Group Inc. Has $308,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (BBRY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry Limited were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBRY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 1,413.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,807,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited by 13,461.0% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,844,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited in the second quarter worth about $15,458,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 11.49 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.21 million. BlackBerry Limited had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback 31,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

