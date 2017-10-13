Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAV. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE AAV) opened at 5.60 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/advantage-oil-gas-aav-buy-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoSphere Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 175,947.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 441,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 537,472 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Advantage Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 692.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,786,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.