Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,126,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683,909 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering worth $57,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,914,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,864 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 181,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,355,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,225,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) Shares Bought by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/advanced-semiconductor-engineering-inc-asx-shares-bought-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc.html.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.