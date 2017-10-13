AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.6946862584506 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts have commented on ACRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) opened at 2.15 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $97.57 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 10,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $53,751.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,644.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $112,280. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

