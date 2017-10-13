Accenture PLC (ACN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.33 on November 15th

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

Accenture PLC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Accenture PLC has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture PLC to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 139.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $112.31 and a 52 week high of $139.65.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.84.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $615,664.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,310 shares of company stock worth $8,854,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

