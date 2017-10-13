ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

ABIOMED (ABMD) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.85. 141,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.07. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $95.14 and a 12 month high of $175.71. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $2,435,895.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,910,268.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $9,513,610. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

