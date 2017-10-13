AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stake Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) opened at 91.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 193,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $13,712,301.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 469,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,261,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,733,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.17 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

