Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,810 shares of company stock worth $301,596. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

