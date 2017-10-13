Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $127,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 157.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) opened at 54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $9,729,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,963,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $3,307,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

