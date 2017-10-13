AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of AAR Corp. worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AAR Corp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in AAR Corp. by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 273,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 136,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR Corp. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AAR Corp. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. AAR Corp. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Corp. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 20.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. AAR Corp.’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Regan sold 28,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,046,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Timothy J. Romenesko sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $1,610,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

AAR Corp. Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

