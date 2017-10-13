A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Schulman Inc. operates in one industry segment which is the sale of plastic resins to customers who use the products as raw materials in their manufacturing operations. The Company purchases plastic resins and other materials which either can be sold directly to customers or used by the Company in the manufacture of other products for sale to customers. All of the products which the Company sells are used for the same purpose–as raw material to be molded or extruded by the Company’s customers. “

Get A. Schulman Inc. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ SHLM) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 20,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.10 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. A. Schulman has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/a-schulman-inc-shlm-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in A. Schulman during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in A. Schulman during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. Schulman during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp increased its position in A. Schulman by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in A. Schulman by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 209,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A. Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

Receive News & Ratings for A. Schulman Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. Schulman Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.