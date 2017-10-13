9,865 Shares in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,865 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2,540.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) opened at 51.39 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Christensen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

