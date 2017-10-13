$858.08 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $858.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.60 million and the lowest is $842.80 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $862.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $858.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Urban Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

