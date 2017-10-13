769 Shares in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.28 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/769-shares-in-biogen-inc-biib-purchased-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.28. 258,470 shares of the stock were exchanged. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $335.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average is $282.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.