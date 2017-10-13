75,310 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Preferred Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) opened at 19.78 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The stock’s market cap is $659.09 million.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/75310-shares-in-preferred-apartment-communities-inc-apts-purchased-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.