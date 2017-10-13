$51.55 Million in Sales Expected for Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) will announce $51.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.20 million. Manitex International reported sales of $74.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year sales of $51.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $194.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,250 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $144.04 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

