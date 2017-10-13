4,175 Shares in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Acquired by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. in the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $185,128.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Hasker sold 20,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $899,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $1,811,484. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,678 shares. Nielsen N.V. has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.14). Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nielsen N.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Nielsen N.V. from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

