386,215 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) Purchased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 386,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SK Telecom Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co. by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co. during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co. Ltd. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/386215-shares-in-sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm-purchased-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKM shares. BidaskClub upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

SK Telecom Co. Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.