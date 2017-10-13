34,500 Shares in Deere & Company (DE) Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & by 2,432.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,819,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,506,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,193,000 after purchasing an additional 820,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Deere & in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deere & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 price target on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.
Deere & (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Deere &’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.
In related news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $1,605,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $5,423,390.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Profile
Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.