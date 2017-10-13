3,400 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE CPA) opened at 129.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $134.25.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $578.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.47 million. Copa Holdings, had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. Copa Holdings,’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post $8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Copa Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Copa Holdings, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on Copa Holdings, from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa Holdings, has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

Copa Holdings, Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

