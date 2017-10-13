200 Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 276.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 585.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) traded up 2.163% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.625. 3,097,847 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm’s market cap is $69.30 billion.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

