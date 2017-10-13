1st Global Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

1st Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 36.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation in the second quarter worth $116,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) traded up 1.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,183 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $194.26.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Vetr downgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.23.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, CFO Colette Kress sold 22,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $4,226,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $69,943.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,291,390.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,784 shares of company stock valued at $81,437,724. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

