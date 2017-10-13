1st Global Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

1st Global Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index comprises about 1.2% of 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 6.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 255,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 111.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE IJR) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 453,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

