1st Global Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

1st Global Advisors Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,906,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,201,000 after buying an additional 6,171,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,763,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,415,000 after buying an additional 10,593,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,256,000 after buying an additional 2,991,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,324,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,974,000 after buying an additional 10,443,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,454,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,279,000 after buying an additional 1,542,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit Ltd. alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 845,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $39,745,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,177,904 shares in the company, valued at $55,361,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1st Global Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/1st-global-advisors-inc-has-1-35-million-stake-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ INFO) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 237,821 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.99 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.