1st Century Bancshares (FCTY) and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Head to Head Contrast

1st Century Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCTY) and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get 1st Century Bancshares Inc. alerts:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. 1st Century Bancshares does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Century Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $63.65 million 2.51 $9.72 million $0.86 16.45

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Century Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

1st Century Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 1st Century Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Century Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) is more favorable than 1st Century Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Century Bancshares 3.91% 1.67% 0.15% BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 12.89% 8.85% 0.59%

Summary

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) beats 1st Century Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Century Bancshares

1st Century Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Century Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus is relationship banking to family and middle market businesses, professional service firms, and high net worth individuals, real estate investors and entrepreneurs. It offers various loan products, including business and personal lines of credit and term loans; tenant improvement and equipment financing; bridge and specific purpose loans; commercial, industrial, multi-family residential real estate lending; personal home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards for business and personal use. Its deposit products include business checking, money market and certificates of deposit; personal checking, money market and certificates of deposits; attorney-client trust accounts, trust accounts, and cash management. Its loan and deposit activities are based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection and automated teller services.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Century Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Century Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.