19,529 Shares in Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Care Capital Properties by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Care Capital Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Care Capital Properties during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care Capital Properties by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCP. BidaskClub lowered Care Capital Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Care Capital Properties Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

