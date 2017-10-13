$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.12 million and the highest is $1.17 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,132,000 after buying an additional 1,808,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after buying an additional 28,514,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,063,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,258,000 after buying an additional 1,350,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 48,519,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,613,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 11,382,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.69 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

