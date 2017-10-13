-$0.81 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 67.76% and a negative net margin of 2,977.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/0-81-eps-expected-for-ascendis-pharma-as-asnd-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) opened at 36.60 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.