$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Corporation (CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Colfax Corporation posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax Corporation will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax Corporation.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Colfax Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $965.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 82,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Colfax Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12.

In related news, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 29,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $1,147,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $146,998.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,182. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Colfax Corporation by 4,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Colfax Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colfax Corporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Colfax Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Colfax Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

