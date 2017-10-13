-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of ESSA Pharma (EPIX) traded up 4.2349% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.2929. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $8.52 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

