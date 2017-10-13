-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mateon Therapeutics Inc (MATN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mateon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MATN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mateon Therapeutics’ earnings. Mateon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mateon Therapeutics.

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ MATN) remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,716 shares. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company’s market cap is $6.90 million.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly OXiGENE, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT.

