$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Golfsmith International Holdings posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golfsmith International Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golfsmith International Holdings.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Forward View set a $16.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Golfsmith International Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Golfsmith International Holdings by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 824,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golfsmith International Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,580,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golfsmith International Holdings by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,678,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,159,000.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,022 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Golfsmith International Holdings has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

