Zto Express (ZTO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Zto Express (NYSE:ZTO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zto Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 44.9460969698798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Zto Express (ZTO) opened at 15.08 on Thursday. Zto Express has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45.

Zto Express (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Zto Express had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zto Express will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zto Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.30 target price for the company. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Zto Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS AG started coverage on Zto Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Zto Express in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

