zooplus AG (ZO1) PT Set at €205.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €207.00 ($243.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oddo Securities set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €154.90 ($182.24).

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1) opened at 133.10 on Thursday. zooplus AG has a 52 week low of €115.95 and a 52 week high of €202.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €145.78 and a 200-day moving average of €162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of €946.74 million and a PE ratio of 85.05.

About zooplus AG

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

