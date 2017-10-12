Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $29.30. Zendesk shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 2,083,983 shares trading hands.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $38,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,608.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,959.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,980 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

