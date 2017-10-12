Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Zafgen (ZFGN) traded up 12.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,264 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Zafgen has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock’s market cap is $110.21 million.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zafgen will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 55.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 937.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,964 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 40.9% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 169,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

