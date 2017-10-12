Zacks: Obic Co Ltd (OBIIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Obic Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OBIIF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Obic Co an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Obic Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Obic Co (OBIIF) traded down 15.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares. Obic Co has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

