Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 62 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 51,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $496.72 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPVD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,853,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,806,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,614,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

